WATCH: Suresh Raina's breathtaking catch to dismiss Ben Stokes

New Delhi: Indian T20 specialist Suresh Raina on Wednesday produced an all-round performance in India's massive 75-run win over England in the third and final match against England in Bangalore.

The 30-year-old first hit a strokeful 63 off 45 balls, which also included two fours and five sixes, to help India set a huge target of 203 runs against the visitors.

But Raina's moment while fielding seemed to have evaporated when his over leaked 22 runs.

Then, the star cricketer conjured a moment of brilliance to send back dangerous Ben Stokes in the 16th over.

Stokes played a lofted drive, and Raina utilised all the tricks in his book to stay afloat and keep himself in the field of play to complete the catch at boundary.

Watch this brilliant fielding effort:

His catch helped Yuzvendra Chahal complete five-wicket haul, thus becoming the first Indian to do so in the shortest format of the game.

Chahal went onto claim six wickets as India took the last eight English wickets in 19 balls, conceding only eight runs.