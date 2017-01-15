WATCH: Virat Kohli leaves commentators speechless with mind-blowing six vs England during 1st ODI

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has an endless repertoire of shots. Many a times, the 28-year-old has showed why he is regarded as one of the greatest batsman ever.

But on Sunday, during the first ODI against England in Pune, the skipper produced an endless array of shot-making which will leave even his staunch critics gasping, for words.

Among those shots, one particular six stood apart, for its sheer quality, for the courage and the joy it provided cricket fans. In fact, commentators where left speechless.

That shot came in the 33rd over of the India innings, bowled by Chris Woakes. The England pacer produced a slower ball, short of length, cramping Kohli.

But the skipper took his chance, knowing well enough that India can't afford to lose his wicket at such a crucial juncture.

The power of his arms came into play, as Kohli played a lofted shot with the ball landing in the stands.

It demands many a replay. Here's the video:

That shot summed up his masterclass. He scored 122 off 105 with the help of eight fours and five sixes.

The skipper didn't score the winning runs, but his 200-run stand with an imperious Kedar Jadhav (120 off 76) all but killed off the contest.

India won the match by three wickets with 11 balls remaining.