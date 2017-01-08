WATCH: When 'superfast' MS Dhoni made a mockery of England

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded one of the fittest cricketers in the world. But not many have noticed how fast he can run between the wickets.

During the third ODI match against England at Margao in 2006, Dhoni made a mockery of England fielders by stealing two runs of an non-existent run.

It happened off the first ball of the 49th over, bowled by James Anderson. The ball hit Dhoni's pads, and rolled away behind the stumps.

England wicket-keeper Geraint Jones hit the stumps even while Dhoni was inside the crease, allowing Dhoni and Suresh Raina to take a quick single.

But, that's not over. With the ball stopping at near the wicket, Dhoni raced for a single even as Jones's rather brilliant run-out attempt failed to beat the Indian skipper.

It's often argued that Dhoni, at the 22 yards, would beat world's fastest man Usain Bolt in a cricket environment.

Dhoni reportedly took just 2.7 seconds to cover the length of cricket pitch, while Bolt's effort in the same distance is roughly 2.89 seconds, calculating from his 2009 Berlin world record dash.

Dhoni, who stepped down as the captain of India's limited-overs teams on Wednesday, will be seen in action against England.

The first of the three ODI matches will be played on January 15 at Pune. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series.