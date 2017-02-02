WATCH: Yuvraj Singh turns reporter to interview Yuzvendra Chahal after his record six-wicket haul vs England

New Delhi: After hitting 27 runs off mere 10 balls against England in the Twenty20 International series decider on Wednesday, Yuvraj Singh got the honours to interview Man of the Match Yuzvendra Chahal for BCCI.tv.

In the post-match tete-a-tete, the 35-year-old asked Chahal a bevy of questions, ranging from the weight of the ball to his plan against two set batsmen – Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, who were threatening to take the game away from India.

Certainly not overawed by the drill from his senior pro, Chahal provided some cheeky responses. When asked "which one is heavier, you or the ball?", Chahal said laughing, "I am a little heavier than the ball". But the leg-spinner was also humble enough to admit that it was indeed "a good feeling" to take six wickets, especially because it was in front of his family.

But the best part the interview came when Yuvi asked, "how did you feel when I picked you up in my lap?". On that, Chahal invoked Bollywood blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge" and said, "It felt great, similar to the bollywood movie DDLJ."

Catch the interview here:

Yesterday, Chahal became the first Indian bowler in T20Is to take a five-wicket haul in a match, and in the process, triggered an epochal collapse in the England innings to give India a 75-run win in Bangalore.

His 4-0-25-6 is now the third best bowling figures in T20Is, behind 4-2-8-6 vs Zimbabwe and 4-1-16-6 vs Australia – both by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis.