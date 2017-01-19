WATCH: Yuvraj Singh's emotional celebration after his epic knock against England

close
He reached the landmark by taking single off the 32nd over, bowled by Jake Ball.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 22:23
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: A determined Yuvraj Singh on Thursday played probably the biggest knock of his career – 150 off 127 balls – to help India win the second ODI match against England by 15 runs in Cuttack.

The 35-year-old then celebrated his career best ODI score drowned himself, for a moment, in an emotional celebration.

Once he reached the hundred, his 14th and fourth against England, Yuvi looked heavenward, then thumped his chest.

His team-mates in the stands stood in unison, aplauding the hero who once won starred in India's successful twin World Cup campaigns under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Recalled into Indian ODI squad after three years, he failed to impress in the first ODI scoring only 15 runs. But the veteran all-rounder slammed his 14th ODI in the 295th match, and the timing could not have been better as India had lost three quick wickets.

He reached the landmark by taking single off the 32nd over, bowled by Jake Ball. It's his fourth hundred against England. He took 99 balls to reach the century, with the help of 15 fours and a six. Coming into bat when India were struggling at 25/3, Yuvi and outgoing skipper Mahendra Singh produced a middle-over stand of highest quality.

The veterans then added 256 runs for the fourth-wicket stand as India post 381/6 after England won the toss and elected to bat first at Barabati Stadium.

India won the match by 15 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final match will be played on Sunday in Kolkata.

First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 22:20

