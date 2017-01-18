Which is your favourite: Virat Kohli's jab or MS Dhoni's helicopter shot — VIDEO

New Delhi: During the first ODI match Virat Kohli conjured up a seemingly impossible shot to hit a six. That shot came in the 33rd over of the India innings, bowled by Chris Woakes.

The England pacer produced a slower ball, short of length, cramping Kohli. But the skipper hit the ball – stand and deliver – using his powerful arm for a short jab.

The shot has already been dubbed the 'shot of the year', with many comparing it to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's famous helicoptor shot.

Which is your favourite:

Both the stars will be seen in action on Thursday when India take on England in the second ODI match at Cuttack. In his first match as full-time captain of Team India, Kohli played a majestic knock of 122 off 105 balls in a winning cause.