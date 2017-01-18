Which is your favourite: Virat Kohli's jab or MS Dhoni's helicopter shot — VIDEO
Kohli's shot has already been dubbed the 'shot of the year'.
New Delhi: During the first ODI match Virat Kohli conjured up a seemingly impossible shot to hit a six. That shot came in the 33rd over of the India innings, bowled by Chris Woakes.
The England pacer produced a slower ball, short of length, cramping Kohli. But the skipper hit the ball – stand and deliver – using his powerful arm for a short jab.
The shot has already been dubbed the 'shot of the year', with many comparing it to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's famous helicoptor shot.
Which is your favourite:
Both the stars will be seen in action on Thursday when India take on England in the second ODI match at Cuttack. In his first match as full-time captain of Team India, Kohli played a majestic knock of 122 off 105 balls in a winning cause.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu call BJP 'Kaikeyi’, Congress ‘Kaushalya’?
- DNA: Analysis of insensitivity shown by political leaders over rising poverty in India
- Arms case: Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court
- Raisina Dialogue 2017: Pakistan must walk away from terror, says PM Modi
- Valour of a soldier: CRPF officer Satwant Singh fights Naxals till his last breath
- World's 30 most dynamic cities: Check out the full list
- WATCH: Kieron Pollard's incredible one-handed six demoralises Fawad Ahmed
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- China's NSG stand is neither fair nor transparent, says Defence Expert
- Bengaluru pips Silicon Valley to become world's most dynamic city