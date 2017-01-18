close
Which is your favourite: Virat Kohli's jab or MS Dhoni's helicopter shot — VIDEO

Kohli's shot has already been dubbed the 'shot of the year'.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 21:44
New Delhi: During the first ODI match Virat Kohli conjured up a seemingly impossible shot to hit a six. That shot came in the 33rd over of the India innings, bowled by Chris Woakes.

The England pacer produced a slower ball, short of length, cramping Kohli. But the skipper hit the ball – stand and deliver – using his powerful arm for a short jab.

The shot has already been dubbed the 'shot of the year', with many comparing it to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's famous helicoptor shot.

Both the stars will be seen in action on Thursday when India take on England in the second ODI match at Cuttack. In his first match as full-time captain of Team India, Kohli played a majestic knock of 122 off 105 balls in a winning cause.

