With MS Dhoni out of picture, it's R Ashwin vs Virat Kohli in the fight for highest brand endorsed Indian
Ashwin, who recently signed a brand endorsement deal with ITW Blitz , is expected to add at least another 15 more products to his burgeoning list.
New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be one of the highest endorsed sportspersons in Indian by the end of 2017.
According to Bhairav Shanth, the co-founder and director of ITW Blitz, the 30-year-old could well cross the Rs 200 crore-mark in the next two years, making him probably the highest endorsed Indian.
“Ashwin is currently the best all-rounder in the ICC list. He has a clean, non-controversial image and has an elegant mix of class and mass appeal that will work for all brands," Firstpost quoted Shanth as saying.
With MS Dhoni's brand value likely to come down after stepping down as the captain of India's limited-overs sides, his successor and batting superstar Virat Kohli remains one person to beat in the race to highest endorsed spot.
Ashwin sure becomes the person who will fill the void left by Dhoni, and also can challenge Kohli's dominance thanks to his clean image.
Ashwin was named ICC Player for the Year, and is currently the top ranked Test all-rounder in the world.
