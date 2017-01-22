Yuvraj Singh has set a bench mark by making so many comebacks, says mother Shabnam

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh left the cricketing world stunned with an emphatic performance in Cuttack, where he along with MS Dhoni guided India to a gigantic total of 381 runs.

Yuvi was named Man of the Match for his contribution of 150 runs after skipper Virat Kohli had departed early.

The left-hander's performance was beautifully lauded by her mother Shabnam in an interview with TOI.

“Yuvraj has already set a bench mark by making so many comebacks. Right now, he wants to continue doing a good job and win the Champions Trophy for India without thinking too much about comebacks.”

“Our guru ji Sant Baba Ajit Singhji and Sant Baba Ram Singhji are Yuvi’s real heroes. They told him not to give up and keep working hard. It worked like a magic for him. I am always confident about his ability and the blessings of our guruji helped him to strengthen his will-power,” she added.

“Even after the Pune game where he couldn’t score big, he stayed positive and knew his time would come. And after the Cuttack game, he was ecstatic. He is very strong from inside and was very happy with what he could do for India,” Yuvraj’s mother said.

“Yuvi was playing well from the very start of the season. Even during the social engagements, he didn’t miss much of training sessions. It’s his fitness regime that helped him to stay in shape for the challenges.”

India are facing England in third and final ODI of the series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.