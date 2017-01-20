Yuvraj Singh thanks Hazel Keech, mother and guruji for comeback; doesn't even mention father Yograj

New Delhi: On the field, there is no visible crack in the partnership between Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The veterans even shared an epic 256-run fourth-wicket stand to help India post a mammoth total of 381 runs in the second ODI against England on Thursday.

But the very next day, reports of Yuvraj's father blaming the former India captain for wasting good playing years of his son emerged. Yograj, who has always been critical of Dhoni's apparent disliking of Yuvraj, reportedly said that he had indeed forgiven the former captain, but “God will take care of his doings.”

"He (Dhoni) wasted 3 years of Yuvi's cricket career. It was uncalled for. He should realise this and apologise to God almighty. I have always forgiven people who have done bad to me and my kids. God is great," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

However, during yesterday's post-match interview, Man of the Match Yuvraj did not mention his father's name and credited his successful return to the Indian ODI side to the prayers of his mother and sage, as well as wife 'lady luck' Hazel Keech

"Definitely, the lady luck is there. The blessing of my mother and my guruji is there. That's why I am still playing,” the 35-year-old said.

Yuvraj hit a 127-ball 150, as India beat England by 15 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The veteran all-rounder, who has enthralled fans with several stupendous knocks in the past, rated his 14th ODI ton as his best knock till date.