Yuzvendra Chahal reveals the secret behind his dream spell against England — READ

New Delhi: Hours after triggering possibly the greatest batting collapse in the history of cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday revealed the secret behind his dream spell against England.

The 26-year-old took six wickets in his spell of four overs to help India beat England by 75 runs and win the three-match T20I series 2-1 in Bangalore yesterday.

In a post-match press conference, the leg-spinner explained he, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and skipper Virat Kohli devised a plan.

"When Joe Root and Eoin Morgan were going great guns, I planned to bowl to them on the off side after discussing it with Mahi (Dhoni) and Virat bhai, because hitting becomes difficult by maintaining that line," he said.

At one time, England were cruising with both Root and Morgan timing the ball well, and finding the boundaries with relative ease. But once Chahal removed the set batsmen in two balls, India tightened the noose, and England never found the escape.

He was once again given the new ball by the skipper, and gave an early strike, removing Sam Billings in the second over itself.

Chahal also admitted that he got the confidence and inspiration from the fact that his senior pro Amit Mishra managed to dictate terms with a veritable spell of spin bowling.

"When England were bowling, the ball was turning a lot and gripping and also coming off the pitch slowly. Therefore, I planned to bowl fuller to Billings and Jason Roy with the new ball because they are good batsmen. Then I watched Mishy (Mishra) bhai - he was getting turn and varying the pace of the ball, which I adopted. That helped me get wickets," he added.

