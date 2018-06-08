हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
60,000 football fans from Brazil to travel to Russia

At least 60,000 citizens of Brazil will travel to Russia to support the national team during the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes said.

Rio de Janeiro: At least 60,000 citizens of Brazil will travel to Russia to support the national team during the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes said.

"At least 60,000 Brazilians have already bought tickets. This is way above the average annual figure of 1,500," the Globo TV quoted the Minister as saying on its website.

Brazil will open five temporary consulate offices in Kazan, Samara, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and St. Petersburg. Every consulate will have at least three employees, including Russian-speaking ones. 

Brazil has also hired a legal adviser for the duration of the tournament, reports Tass news agency.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Sports has also issued a 134-page guide to give fans a better understanding of Russian traditions and laws. It will be distributed in airports and at Brazil`s consulates in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off next Thursday with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

