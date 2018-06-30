FIFA World Cup 2018: France 1-1 Argentina live updates

Moscow: Argentina take on France in the second round of the FIFA World Cup at the Kazan Arena, on Saturday. France were consistent throughout the group stage matches, where they beat Australia (2-1), Peru (1-0) and drew with Denmark. Argentina, on the brink of elimination, edged past Nigeria (2-1) to secure a spot in the round of 16.
Follow the live match updates here:
Substitution at half-time: Argentina's F. Fazio replaces M. Rojo.
Key stats:
#FRA have won each of their last six #WorldCup knockout matches in which they scored the opener
Ángel Di María scores his second World Cup goal, after netting in the 118th minute in #ARG 1-0 win against #SUI#FRAARG pic.twitter.com/w1yG6pBSze
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018
Second-half is underway!
What a hit, mate #FRAARG 1-1 pic.twitter.com/yNCeLuPM41
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018
France 1-1 Argentina
Half-time!
2 minutes of Stoppage time!
Argentina 1-1 France!
41 minute: GOAL!! Di Maria curls the ball from the distance and scores a stunning goal into top-right corner. Argentina equalise.
39 minute: France's Pavard creates a chance on the right but fails to find a teammate off his cross from the right.
38 minute: Argentina's Otamendi create space up-front and finds Pavon on the right, but Pavon gives away possession with a poor cross.
31 minute: France's defenders cramp Argentina for space and threaten to score another on the counter. France have conceded only one goal in the tournament, which was off a penalty against Australia.
28 minute: Argentina's Mercardo finds space in the final third but fails to find a teammate in the middle. He appeals for a handball by Umtiti, but the Referee calls for play-on.
25 minute: France's Mbappe has been brilliant with his solo counter-attacks, Argentina need to be careful as they are giving away dangerous set-pieces near the penalty box.
19 minute: Argentina concede a foul right outside the box. Tagliafico fouls Mbappe. Tagliafico gets a Yellow card. More danger looming for Argentina here. Pogba clouds the ball away from the target.
17 minute: Corner for Argentina. Poor delivery from Di Maria, he fails to get past the France defenders.
France 1-0 Argentina!
13 minute: GOAL!! Griezmann calmly nets the ball in. France take the lead.
12 minute: PENALTY!! Mbappe sprints in Argentina's box and gets pulled down by Rojo. Griezmann gears up to take it.
8 minute: Free-kick to France at a dangerous position after Mbappe is fouled by Mascherano. MISS! Griezmann fires the ball into the right bar. That was close. France are threatening to take the lead.
5 minute: Argentina's Di Maria picks up a pass in the left but clouds the ball wide.
3 minute: Free-kick to Argentina. Banega whips the ball into the middle but defenders clear the ball.
#FRAARG // FORMATIONS
Thoughts on these teams? pic.twitter.com/zrwPqShAj0
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018
Interestingly, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have never scored in the knockout stages of a World Cup.
Kick-off!
Lineups
France XI: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba; Mbappe, Griezmann, Matuidi; Giroud.
Argentina XI: Armani; Tagliafico, Rojo, Otamendi, Mercardo; Di Maria, Banega, Mascherano, Enzo; Pavon, Messi.
Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba as they look to eliminate Argentina and Lionel Messi in
Coach Didier Deschamps would hope star players like Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe to come good against Argentina, who heavily relied on Lionel Messi in the final third.
Argentina have met France only twice in the World Cup, beating the latter 1-0 in 1930 and 2-1 in 1978. France’s Varane and Matuidi will hope to make pivotal interceptions to hinder Messi’s movements up-front.
Squads:
France:
Goalkeepers - Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.
Defenders - Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Adil Rami, Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, Bernard Mendy, Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Hernandez.
Midfielders - Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Corentin Tolisso, Steven N’Zonzi.
Forwards - Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Nabil Fekir, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin
Argentina:
Goalkeepers - Nahuel Guzman, Franco Armani, Wilfredo Caballero.
Defenders - Marco Acuna, Cristian Ansaldi, Federico Fazio, Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Tagliafico.
Midfielders - Ever Banega, Lucas Biglia, Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso, Maxi Meza, Enzo Perez, Cristian Pavon.
Forwards - Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala.
(With Agency inputs)