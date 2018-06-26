FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Argentina 1-0 Nigeria

Argentina, who are on the brink of elimination, face Nigeria in their final group stage match. The South Americans need nothing less than a win against the West Africans to fancy a spot in the round of 16. Argentina would also hope Croatia beat Iceland in the other Group D clash. Nigeria topped Iceland 2-0 in their previous match and will qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.
Follow the live match updates:
34 minute: MISS! Messi curls the ball but the ball hits the right post after a slight touch by the goalkeeper. That was close.
32 minute: Yellow card! Nigeria's Balogun gets booked for a challenge on Di Maria. Free-kick to Argentina right outside the box.
27 minute: Brilliant through-ball by Messi to find Higuain in the box but the goalkeeper plunges on to the ball. Great save!
23 minute: Argentina certainly look lifted but Nigeria will not go down without a fight. What a match this is turning out to be. Nigeria have had two shots so far.
Goal 100 of the 2018 FIFA #WorldCup is scored by Leo Messi! #NGAARG 0-1 pic.twitter.com/SyoFDSqqeN
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2018
20 minute: Free-kick to Argentina. Etebo does not look convinced with the Referee's decision. The Referee asks him to remain calm. Everything seems to be falling in place for Argentina and Messi, so far.
19 minute: Corner for Nigeria. Iheanacho whips the ball directly to Di Maria, who clears it to safety.
Argentina 1-0 Nigeria!
14 minute: GOAL!! Banega makes a beautiful pass to Lionel Messi in the box, and Messi collects the ball with a lovely first-touch and shoots the ball into the goal.
13 minute: That was close! Mascherano gives away possession with a poor back pass but makes up for it with a sliding tackle near the box.
12 minute: Free-kick to Nigeria after Etebo goes down.
8 minute: Argentina's Banega makes a brilliant pass to Tagliafico in the box but Tagliafico clouds the ball wide. That was close.
5 minute: Argentina's Di Maria sprints to keep the ball in play but the flags go up. Off-side.
Nigeria's 19-year-old goalkeeper Uzoho is the second youngest goalkeeper in the World Cup history.
Kick-off!
Iceland will make the last 16 if they beat Croatia by a margin of two goals and score at least one more than Nigeria. If Iceland beat Croatia, Argentina can still qualify if they win against Nigeria with two goals more than Iceland score against Croatia. If both Argentina and Iceland finish with identical goal difference, the number of yellow cards and red cards received will come into play.
Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero is dropped after an error against Croatia led to a 3-0 defeat. He is replaced by the uncapped Franco Armani.
Lineups
Nigeria XI: Uzoho (GK); Idowu, Ekong, Balogun, Omeruo; Ndidi, Etebo, Mikel (C); Musa, Iheanacho, Moses.
Argentina XI: Armani (GK); Mercado, Tagliafico, Rojo, Otamendi; Mascherano, Banega, Perez; Di Maria, Higuain, Messi (C).
The 2014 runners-up rely heavily on their star player Lionel Messi, who has not looked at his best. Messi missed a penalty against Iceland and failed to find the net in the Croatia match.
Squads:
Argentina:
Goalkeepers - Nahuel Guzman, Franco Armani, Wilfredo Caballero.
Defenders - Marco Acuna, Cristian Ansaldi, Federico Fazio, Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Tagliafico.
Midfielders - Ever Banega, Lucas Biglia, Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso, Maxi Meza, Enzo Perez, Cristian Pavon.
Forwards - Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala
Nigeria:
Goalkeepers - Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho
Defenders - Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Tyronne Ebuehi, Elderson Echiejile, Bryan Idowu, Kenneth Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu, William Troost-Ekong.
Midfielders - Oghenekaro Etebo, Victor Moses, Wilfred Ndidi, Joel Obi , Mikel John Obi, John Ogu, Ogenyi Onazi.
Forwards - Odion Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Simeon Nwankwo.