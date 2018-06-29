हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Argentina's presence in FIFA World Cup knockout stage gives team confidence, says Argentina's Federico Fazio

"After achieving a victory, you want it to help increase confidence and (the) urge (to win). I think we have this chance to win and we have to seize it," Fazio said.

Image courtesy: EPA/EFE

Bronnitsy, Russia: Argentina's defender Federico Fazio said on Thursday that securing a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout stage had given the team a boost.

Argentina's 2-1 victory over Nigeria green-lighted La Albiceleste into the World Cup's knockout round, after earning just one point in the first two matches, to accompany Croatia, the Group D winner, into the round of 16.

"After achieving a victory, you want it to help increase confidence and (the) urge (to win). I think we have this chance to win and we have to seize it," Fazio said in a presser.

"Thinking only about the upcoming game is what takes (a team) far and makes the team improve. So, we do not think about being candidates (for the title), but about working for the next match," Fazio stressed.

In its Group D clashes, Argentina tied 1-1 with Iceland, lost 3-0 to Croatia and won 2-1 over Nigeria.

La Albiceleste is to take on France on Saturday, the opening day of the knockout round, at Kazan Arena.

