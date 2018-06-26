हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

Australia vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Australia and Peru will face each other at Fisht Stadium on Tuesday.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Sochi, Russia: Australia are in a must-win situation when they face Peru in their final Group C match for opening round here on Tuesday. 

At the third spot with just one point, Australia on Tuesday will be against Peru who are yet to secure a win in the FIFA World Cup 2018 and are on their way home.

The match will start at 7.30 pm at Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia. 

Watch live streaming of Australia vs Peru match on Sony Ten sports channel.

While Peru have already been eliminated from the ongoing football extravaganza, Australia must beat them if they are to have any hope of reaching the second round, while also hoping France do them a favour and defeat Denmark in the other Group C match.

While relying on other results to aid their cause, Australia skipper Mile Jedinak has urged his players to be far more astute against Peru than they were in their first two matches of the tournament. 

(With Agency inputs)

