हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

Ball girls selected for World Cup opener

The opening match of the World Cup is going to be very interesting for the audience, As 14 Russian girls will act as ballgirls.

Ball girls selected for World Cup opener
Twitter

AGRYZ, Russia: A group of 14 Russian girls will act as ballgirls in the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday, the first all-female group to do so.

The girls, aged 13 to 16, from Agryz, a small town of 19,000 people some 800 km (500 miles) east of Moscow, were selected by the Russian national team after making a sponsor`s shortlist of "inspiring entrants" to a national junior football tournament.

"It`s like a fairytale for them", said their coach, Ildar Idiyatov.

The 14 girls, who play football for a team in the Russian region of Tartarstan, will have the eyes of the world on them as they return the ball in the Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The local World Cup organising committee said 776 children would work as ballboys and ballgirls at the 64 match tournament, but this was the first time an all-female group had operated at the opening game of the FIFA showpiece.

"Women are not a weak sex, we are always ready to compete with boys at the same level," said Daria Vasilyeva, one of the ball girls selected for the opening match.

"At the World Cup, all of us are united and we are all just as worthy and can also pass the balls to the football teams."

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018AgryzIldar IdiyatovMoscowRussian national teamRussiaSaudi ArabiaLuzhniki stadium

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close