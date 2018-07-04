हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Belgium trains for clash of titans vs Brazil in FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

Belgium's national team trained on Wednesday at the team's base camp in the Guchkovo sport complex near Moscow, ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match against Brazil.

Moscow: Belgium's national team trained on Wednesday at the team's base camp in the Guchkovo sport complex near Moscow, ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match against Brazil.

Friday's match against Brazil will see two World Cup titans go head-to-head, with Belgium's coach Roberto Martinez leading the training two days after his squad vanquished Japan 3-2 in the last-16 round.

The Red Devils faced a two-goal deficit against the Samurai Blue early in the second half but scored three times in less than a half-hour to seal the win.

Brazil, after defeating Mexico on Monday, remains the hot favorite to win the World Cup in Russia, but Belgium presents arguably their biggest hurdle yet.

In the group stage, Belgium went undefeated with three straight victories over Panama, Tunisia and England.

