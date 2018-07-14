हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

Belgium vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 third-place match live updates

Both teams are in their second third-place match, Belgium having lost to France in 1986 and England to Italy four years later. 

Belgium vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 third-place match live updates
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup

Belgium take on England in the FIFA World Cup third-place play-off at the St. Petersburg Stadium, on Saturday. 

Follow the live match updates here: 

Kick-off!

 

 

Lineups

Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany; Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Nacer Chadli; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Romelu Lukaku.

England XI: Jordan Pickford; Phil Jones, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Eric Dier; Kieran Trippier, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph, Danny Rose; Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling.

Both teams are in their second third-place match, Belgium having lost to France in 1986 and England to Italy four years later. After disappointing defeats against France and Croatia, both side will look to end their campaigns on a winning note. 

Earlier, Belgium faced England in their final group stage, edging past the English side 1-0 to top Group G. Belgium’s defence will try and cramp England’s Harry Kane, who would love to add to his tally of six goals. 

After disappointing defeats against France and Croatia, both teams will look to end their campaigns on a winning note. 

Squads 

Belgium: 

Goalkeepers- Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet.

Defenders - Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Midfielders - Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel.

Forwards - Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens.

England: 

Goalkeepers - Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders- Phil Jones, Gary Cahill, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Danny Rose, Ashley Young, John Stones, Harry Maguire. 

Midfielders- Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli. 

Forwards- Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck. 

 

 

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFAWorld CupBelgiumEnglandEden HazardHarry Kane

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close