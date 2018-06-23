FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Belgium 4-1 Tunisia

Moscow: The Day 10 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will kick start with an encounter between Belgium and Tunisia at Spartak Stadium in the Capital. Belgium are eyeing a second consecutive win in their Group G match of the mega football tournament against Tunisia on Saturday.
76 minute: Belgium's Michy Batshuayi beat the goalkeeper but the Tunisian defender made a timely clearance.
74 minute: SAVED! Tunisian goalkeeper makes a brilliant save to deny Belgium their fifth goal.
69 minute: Free-kick to Tunisia. They are taking everything here, the Tunisians as Saif-Eddine Khaoui clouds the ball into the crowd.
65 minute: Tunisia's Anice Badri makes a great turn inside the Belgium penalty box but shoots it directly into the hands of the goalkeeper. Good effort!
61 minute: Yannick Carrasco tries to curl the ball into the target by shoots it wide. Belgium are not stopping here. What a game this is turning out to be.
59 minute: Substitution for Tunisia. Ferjani Sassi is replaced by Sliti.
59 minute: Substitution for Belgium. Fellaini in for Lukaku.
55 minute: Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi attempts a half-volley from distance but shoots it wide. Tunisia desperately look for a goal here.
Belgium 4-1 Tunisia!
51 minute: GOAL!!! Belgium continue to increase their lead as Hazard taps the ball into the Tunisian goal after beating the goalkeeper.
Lukuka has now become the first man in 32 years to score twice in successive matches at a World cup.
46 minute: Corner for Belgium. De Bruyne hits the ball wide from the Tunisian goal.
Second-half is underway!
Half-time!
Belgium 3-1 Tunisia!!
45+3 minute: GOAL!! Belgium have opened the Tunisian floodgates and Lukaku is at the centre of it. What a finish. Lukaku scores his fourth goal in the tournament.
45+2 minute: What an effort! Hazard opens the Tunisian defence with his cross. Belgium are pushing hard in the final minutes of the first-half.
4 minutes of Stoppage team!
Possession
Belgium- 53 percent
Tunisia- 47 percent
40 minute: Substitution for Tunisia. Benalouane is replaced by Syam Ben Youssef.
38 minute: Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef hits a shot from long range but fails to hit the target.
32 minute: Both teams are pressing up front. Belgium will not settle on two goals, Tunisia, on the other hand, look determined to score the equaliser.
30 minute: That was close! Tunisia are up and attacking. Ferjani Sassi attempts a shot from the distance but hits it wide.
26 minute: MISS! Lukaku could have scored his second goal there but the goalkeeper taps it away. Tunisia survive.
23 minute: Dylan Bronn does not look comfortable. He is taken away. Nagguez replaces him.
Belgium 2-1 Tunisia!
18 minute: GOAL!!! Dylan Bronn nets the ball off a free-kick. Tunisia are back on.
16 minute: GOAL!!! Romelu Lukaku scores a brilliant goal, his 6th International goal in 6 matches. Belgium 2-0 Tunisia
14 minute: Yellow card! Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi gets a yellow card.
12 minute: That was close! Brilliant play by Belgium but the ball goes directly into the hands of the Tunisian goalkeeper. Tunisia, on the other hand, are pushing hard for an equaliser.
8 minute: Tunisia try and create space in the final third but the player clouds it away.
Belgium 1-0 Tunisia!
6 minute: GOAL!!!! HAZARD scores off the Penalty. Belgium take an early lead.
5 minute: Hazard goes down near the penalty box. The referee calls for VAR! Penalty!
Kick-off
Lineups
Tunisia XI: Farouk Ben Mustapha; Ali Maaloul, Yassine Meriah, Syam Ben Youssef, Dylan Bronn; Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi; Anice Badri, Wahbi Khazri, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef
Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld; Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Meunier; Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens
The talented Belgium squad are the favourites in the group and they gave ample glimpses of their class in a comfortable 3-0 win over Panama in their campaign opener.
Even though the Belgians boast a number of stars in their line-up, it will not be easy going for them against the north Africans. Tunisia, who have a strong defence and are well organised in midfield, gave England a tough time in their first match.
Belgium full squad:
Goalkeepers- Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet
Defenders - Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen
Midfielders - Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel
Forwards - Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens
Tunisia full squad:
Goalkeepers - Farouk Ben Mustapha, Moez Hassen, Aymen Mathlouthi
Defenders - Rami Bedoui, Yohan Benalouane, Syam Ben Youssef, Dylan Bronn, Oussama Haddadi, Ali Maaloul, Yassine Meriah, Hamdi Nagguez
Midfielders - Anice Badri, Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, Ghaylene Chaalali, Ahmed Khalil, Saifeddine Khaoui, Ferjani Sassi, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti, Bassem Srarfi
Forwards - Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Saber Khalifa, Wahbi Khazri