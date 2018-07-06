हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Brazil vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

The South Americans have met Belgium only once in the World Cup, beating them 2-0 in the round of 16 in 2002. 

Favourites Brazil take on spirited Belgium in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Kazan Arena. 

Follow the live match updates: 

Kick-off!

 

 

Lineups

Brazil XI: Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho; Willian, Jesus, Neymar.

Belgium XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Fellaini, Witsel, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard; R Lukaku.

Belgium, who advanced to the semi-finals only once in their World Cup history (1986), will look to equal that record when they face five-time champions Brazil. The South Americans have met Belgium only once in the World Cup, beating them 2-0 in the round of 16 in 2002. 

Skipper Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku form Belgium’s promising attack against Brazil’s resilient defence, which has conceded only one goal in four matches in the tournament. Brazil, on the other hand, will rely on star strikers, Neymar, Coutinho and Willian to come good against the West Europeans. 

Squads: 

Brazil:

Goalkeepers - Alisson, Ederson, Cassio.

Defenders - Danilo, Fagner, Pedro Geromel, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo, Filipe Luis. 

Midfielders - Casemiro, Fernandinho, Renato Augusto, Fred, Coutinho, Paulinho, Willian.

Forwards - Douglas Costa, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Taison.

Belgium: 

Goalkeepers- Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet.

Defenders - Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Midfielders - Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel.

Forwards - Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens.

 

