FIFA World Cup

Brazil vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Brazil and Belgium will face each other at Kazan Arena on Friday.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Kazan, Russia: Dubbed as a 'golden generation', a talented Belgium squad will be keen to re-create history while perennial title contenders Brazil will aim to avoid yet another upset when the two teams meet in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup here on Friday.

The best result that Belgium have achieved in their World Cup history is reaching the semi-finals in 1986, when they eventually finished fourth. Achieving that feat for the second time will surely be on the minds of every Belgium player when they take the field at the Kazan Arena.

Belgium have qualified for six consecutive World Cups, but have never progressed beyond the second round during this period. 

Brazil and Belgium will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals at Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia at 11.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Brazil vs Belgium match on Sony Ten sports channel.

Under their current coach Tite, Brazil have played 25 international matches, during which they have conceded just six goals.

Announcing that Marcelo will return to the left-back position against Belgium, Tite said that Brazil will bank on teamwork and the individual skills of their formidable forward line, which includes Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The last time the two teams met was in 2002, when Brazil clinched a 2-0 victory en route to lifting their fifth World Cup title. 

