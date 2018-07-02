हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
FIFA World Cup

Brazil vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Brazil and Mexico will face each other at Samara Arena on Monday.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Samara, Russia: Five-time World Cup winner and FIFA World Cup Group E topper, Brazil will lock horns on Monday with Mexico who have won six out of their 14 matches against the former in the knockout stages of the tournament since 2000.

Mexico last reached the quarter-finals when they hosted the tournament in 1986 and despite featuring at 15 World Cups they have only appeared in the last eight twice, both times as hosts.

Brazil possess creativity and fluidity in going forward, which could cause problems for a Mexican team still reeling from a 3-0 loss to Sweden that almost ended their tournament.

Brazil and Mexico will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match at Samara Arena, Samara, Russia at 7.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Brazil vs Mexico match on Sony Ten sports channel.

It promises to be an action-packed tie in Samara with both sides susceptible to pace defensively while possessing plenty of speed in attack themselves.

If Mexico can harness the spirit of recent results against Brazil they could record the most impressive victory yet over their illustrious opponents and change recent Mexican World Cup history.

(With Agency inputs)

