FIFA World Cup 2018

Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

Brazil will look to build on their morale-boosting 2-0 win over Costa Rica and seal a berth in the knockout stages when they take the field in their final Group E match.

IANS photo

Moscow: The Day 14 of FIFA World Cup 2018 sees five-time champion Brazil locking horns with Serbia at Spartak Stadium on Wednesday. Brazil will look to build on their morale-boosting 2-0 win over Costa Rica and seal a berth in the knockout stages when they take the field in their final Group E match. Brazil need just a draw to secure qualification for the last 16. For Serbia, a win would guarantee their progress although a draw could see them through if Switzerland lose to Costa Rica by more than one goal in the other group game.

Follow the live match updates:

9 minute: First substitution for Brazil. Marcelo suffers injury, replaced by Filipe Luis

7 minute: Serbia gets a free kick but the cross is cleared

5 minute: Back to back attempt by Brazilians. Neymar and Jesus play a one-two but fail to beat the kepeer

2 minute: Nice attempt by Brazil to hit the net with Neymar crossing two players and taking the shot which edge pass the Serbian goal post

Kickoff!

Lineups

Brazil XI: Alisson, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Marcelo, Paulinho, Willian, Fagner

Serbia XI: Vladimir Stojkovic, Antonio Rukavina, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Kolarov, Milos Veljkovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Filip Kostic, Sergej Milinkovic, Nemanja Matic, Adem Ljajic

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil haven't been at their best in the first two games, playing out a 1-1 draw against the Swiss and having to wait until injury time to finally secure the goals and the win against lowly Costa Rica. Although the manner of victory should give them a lot of confidence, Brazil are expected to be unchanged from the side that beat Costa Rica.

Serbia, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a deflating 1-2 loss to Switzerland. Serbia were leading for much of the first half courtesy Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal in the fifth minute. But twin strikes from Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri took the game away from them. They will have to lift their game by few notches against Brazil who have the likes of Phillipe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus to cause more than worry.

Brazil full squad: 

Goalkeepers - Alisson, Ederson, Cassio

Defenders - Danilo, Fagner, Pedro Geromel, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo, Filipe Luis

Midfielders - Casemiro, Fernandinho, Renato Augusto, Fred, Coutinho, Paulinho, Willian

Forwards - Douglas Costa, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Taison

Serbia full squad: 

Goalkeepers - Marko Dmitrovic, Predrag Rajkovic, Vladimir Stojkovic

Defenders - Branislav Ivanovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milan Rodic, Antonio Rukavina, Uros Spajic, Vladimir Stojkovic, Dusko Tosic, Milos Veljkovic

Midfielders - Marko Grujic, Filip Kostic, Adem Ljajic, Nemanja Matic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luka Milivojevic, Nemanja Radonjic, Dusan Tadic, Andrija Zivkovic

Forwards - Luka Jovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Aleksandar Prijovic

