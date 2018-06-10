हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Colombia blow as defender Fabra limps out of World Cup
Courtesy: Twitter

Bogota: Colombia left-back Franck Fabra limped out of the World Cup on Saturday in a significant blow to manager Jose Pekerman just 10 days before his side's first match.

The Boca Juniors defender will miss the tournament after suffering a knee ligament rupture in training, the Colombian football federation said.

Pekerman is due to announce the 27-year-old's replacement "in the next few hours", the federation said.

Colombia are in Group H with Poland, Senegal and Japan who they face in their opening fixture on June 19.

