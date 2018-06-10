हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Colombia international

Colombia international full-back Frank Fabra to miss World Cup

 Colombia international full-back Frank Fabra has been ruled out of the World Cup in Russia after suffering a serious knee injury, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said.

Colombia international full-back Frank Fabra to miss World Cup
Twitter@LigaColombiana

Bogota: Colombia international full-back Frank Fabra has been ruled out of the World Cup in Russia after suffering a serious knee injury, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said.

Fabra tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while training with Colombia`s national squad in Carnago, northern Italy, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The player was accompanied by the entire group of players and coaches when he received with great sadness the confirmation of the news," the FCF said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Boca Juniors left-back has 19 caps and was expected to start in Colombia`s opening Group H match against Japan on June 19.

"I had only one purpose, to be a part of this dream called the World Cup," Fabra said in a heartfelt social media post.

"I battled, worked hard and made every effort to improve. Little by little I was achieving my goal until this moment. My heart is broken into 50 million pieces. I am at the door, one step away. It hurts my soul."
 

Tags:
Colombia internationalFrank FabraWorld CupRussiaColombian Football Federation (FCF)footballFIFA World Cup 2018Bogota

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close