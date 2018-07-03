हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

Colombia vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Colombia and England will face each other at Spartak stadium on Tuesday.

Moscow, Russia: England will try and overcome the weight of history of knockout heartbreaks in recent past when they face Colombia in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup here on Tuesday while the South American outfit will attempt to secure a place in the quarter-finals for the second time in succession.

England changed nine of their outfield players as they lost to Belgium in their last group game. Coach Gareth Southgate will know if that was the right policy as he looks to lead England to their first win in the knockout stage of a major tournament since World Cup 2006.

Colombia and England will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match at Spartak stadium, Moscow, Russia at 11.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Colombia vs England match on Sony Ten sports channel.

Harry Kane will be England`s main danger with the leader of the race for the 2018 Golden Boot looking to add to the five goals he scored in the first two matches. 

Colombia will look to big central defender Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez to counteract that threat. The Barcelona stopper has scored two goals himself following set pieces taken by Juan Quintero. 

(with Agency inputs)

