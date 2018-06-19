हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo joins training session ahead of Morocco clash

Cristiano Ronaldo worked alongside his teammates after recovering from some slight ankle pain.  

File photo

Moscow: Portugal's national football team on Tuesday took to the field in Moscow to prepare for its upcoming World Cup clash against Morocco, having drawn 3-3 in its opening tie against Spain.

Ronaldo, whose hat-trick on Friday may have dented Spain top goalkeeper David de Gea's confidence, worked alongside his teammates after recovering from some slight ankle pain.

European champion Portugal is set to play Morocco, currently at the bottom of the Group B table on Wednesday.

Portugal forward André Silva said Portugal had to be prepared for a tough match against the North African team.

"Morocco did not concede a single goal in qualifying. We have to trust our team and our qualities," the 22-year-old said on the squad`s official Twitter account.

