Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal fly to Russia for World Cup

Portugal`s football squad, led by Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, flew on Saturday from Lisbon Airport to Russia ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Lisbon: Portugal`s football squad, led by Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, flew on Saturday from Lisbon Airport to Russia ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese squad was sent off by fans and members of the press, including a young boy who surprised Ronaldo by running toward him with open arms just as he was about to enter the airport terminal, reports Efe.

Upon arrival in Moscow, the team is to head to their base camp near the capital in the small locality of Kratovo and begin their final preparations before the start of the tournament, held from June 14 until July 15.

Portugal are in Group B of the 2018 World Cup, along with Spain, Morocco and Iran.
 

