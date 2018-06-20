हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off diamond ring, sparks engagement rumours

While cheering for Portugal, Georgina was clicked by shutterbugs while showing off an expensive diamond ring.

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has triggered speculations of the couple getting engaged by flashing an expensive ring during Portugal’s clash with Morocco during a Group B Match of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

While cheering for Portugal, Georgina was clicked by shutterbugs while showing off an expensive diamond ring, appearing to be an engagement ring, to a friend. In the pic, as Georgina showed the ring to her friend, the latter reacted in shock.

According to The Sun, the cost of the ring worn by Georgina costed at least 61,500 pounds – approximately Rs 5,52,25,061. The report further said that the ring was bought by Ronaldo last month.

A report in UK-based Dailymail said that Georgina and Ronaldo were blessed with a baby boy in November 2017. Georgina earlier worked at a GUCCI store before getting into a relationship with the star Portugal footballer.

Georgina was wearing the famous number 7 Portugal jersey as she cheered for the team, which defeated Morocco 1-0. Ronaldo’s scored the goal with the header in the fourth minute of the match. The star footballer is leading the Golden Boot race with four goals in his kitty.

