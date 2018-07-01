हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

Croatia 1-1 Denmark FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

In-form Croatia take on Denmark, who have looked lacklustre in the group stages, at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday.

Croatia 1-1 Denmark FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates
Pic courtesy: IANS

Moscow: Group D winner Croatia will be favourites against Group C runner-up Denmark when the two teams clash in FIFA World Cup 2018 pre-quarterfinal. In-form Croatia take on Denmark, who have looked lacklustre in the group stages, at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday.

Follow the live match updates:

59 minute: Croatia's Ivan Perisic makes a cross to the right corner but Rakitic fails to get to the end of it. Goal-kick. 

56 minute: Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen sprints into the Croatian box but his cross gets blocked by a Croatia defender. 

48 minute: Free-kick to Croatia after Rebic goes down in a challenge. 

46 minute: Substitution for Denmark. Lasse Schone in for Andreas Christensen. 

 

Croatia 1-1 Denmark!

Half-time!!

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic does not look comfortable and walks out of the pitch. 

1 minute Stoppage time. 

44 minute: Croatia's Rakitic goes unmarked in the box and fires a bullet towards the Danish goal but the goalkeeper saves it. 

42 minute: Eriksen picks up a pass in the Croatian box but fails to find a teammate with his chip shot. 

39 minute: Free-kick to Croatia on the left-flank. This could be dangerous. Modric gears up to take it. He curls the ball into the box to find Lovren but he heads it wide. 

31 minute: Corner for Denmark. Christian Eriksen crosses it in the middle but the goalkeeper makes a comfortable save.

29 minute: SAVED! Perisic fires a shot from distance but hits it directly into the hands of the goalkeeper who punches it away. 

23 minute: Corner for Denmark. Short pass to Eriksen, who attempts a shot from the distance but hits the ball directly to a Croatian player. 

20 minute: Croatia's Mario Mandzukic goes down in the Denmark penalty box and appeals for a penalty but the Referee disregards it. That was close. 

15 minute: Both Croatia and Denmark look to settle themselves in the midfield. 

12 minute: Corner for Croatia. Modric whips the ball in but it gets cleared by the Danish defenders. 

Croatia 1-1 Denmark!

4 minute: GOAL!!! Mandzukic fires the ball into the Danish goal. His 31st goal for Croatia. What a match this is turning out to be, 2 goals under five minutes. 

Denmark 1-0 Croatia!

1 minute: GOAL!!! Mathias Jorgensen shoots the ball towards the Croatian goalkeeper who fails to stop the ball. Denmark take the lead. 

Denmark have qualified for quarterfinals only once, they beat Nigeria 4-1 ( in the round of 16)  in the 1998 World Cup in France. 

 

 

Lineups

Croatia XI: Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Ivan Strinic, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida; Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Rakitic; Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric, Ante Rebic; Mario Mandzukic .

Denmark XI: Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Jonas Knudsen, Andreas Christensen; Mathias Jorgensen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen; Andreas Cornelius.

Croatia have won all their Group D matches, including a 3-0 hammering of Lionel Messi's Argentina. Led by Real Madrid's midfield lynchpin Luka Modric, Croatia also defeated Nigeria and Iceland to top Group D. The pre-quarter-final will be played at the same venue where the Croats thumped Argentina. This time, Croatia have an experienced squad, a strong generation to at least match their best-ever finish of a third place which happened in 1998 World Cup.have

Denmark, meanwhile, are happy to continue flying under the radar, buoyed by a 17-match unbeaten run. They have scored just two goals in three Group C games, finishing as runners-up, but will face their sternest test yet on Sunday. They too are seeking to match their 1998 achievement when they reached the quarter-finals before being beaten by Brazil in what was their best World Cup showing.are

Croatia full squad: 

Goalkeepers - Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic, Danijiel Subasic

Defenders - Duje Caleta-Car, Vedran Corluka, Tin Jedvaj, Dejan Lovren, Josip Pivaric, Ivan Strinic, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko

Midfielders - Milan Badelj, Filip Bradaric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic

Forwards - Nikola Kalinic, Andrej Kramaric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Marko Pjaca, Ante Rebic

Denmark full squad: 

Goalkeepers - Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronow, Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders - Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Jonas Knudsen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders - Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Michael Krohn-Dehli, William Kvist, Lukas Lerager, Lasse Schone

Forwards - Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Kasper Dolberg, Viktor Fischer, Nicolai Jorgensen, Yussuf Poulsen, Pione Sisto. 

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupWorld Cup 2018FIFAfootballModric

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close