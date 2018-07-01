हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

Croatia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Croatia and Denmark will face each other at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: In-form Croatia will be hot favorites against Denmark, who have looked lackluster in the group stages when the two sides clash in a World Cup pre-quarterfinal here on Sunday.

Croatia have been in a clinical form in the FIFA World Cup 2018 after beating Nigeria 2-0 and crushing Argentina 3-0 in their first two matches. After defeating Iceland 2-1, they secured their top position in the Group D.

Denmark have scored just two goals in three Group C games, finishing as runners-up, but will face their sternest test yet on Sunday.

Croatia and Denmark will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia at 11.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Croatia vs Denmark match on Sony Ten sports channel.

This time, Croatia have an experienced squad, a strong generation to at least match their best-ever finish of a third place which happened in 1998 World Cup.

Croatia will once again depend on Modric, who has been in outstanding form, and fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic to deliver the goods.

Denmark coach, Age Hareide, wants his side to play more attacking football against Croatia and the team will rely heavily on key player Christian Eriksen for that.

(with Agency inputs)

