FIFA World Cup 2018

Danish Football Association reports death threats against striker Nicolai Jorgensen to police

The Danish Football Association said on Tuesday it has reported death threats made against striker Nicolai Jorgensen to the police, after he endured a barrage of online abuse for missing a World Cup penalty against Croatia.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Copenhagen: The Danish Football Association said on Tuesday it has reported death threats made against striker Nicolai Jorgensen to the police, after he endured a barrage of online abuse for missing a World Cup penalty against Croatia.

Jorgensen’s miss in Sunday’s penalty shootout led to Denmark’s elimination from the tournament following a 1-1 stalemate at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

“Stop. Our society must never accept death threats - neither against World Cup stars, politicians or others. It is completely unacceptable and indecent,” the Danish FA said in a statement on Twitter. “We are reporting the case to the police to end this madness.”

Three Danes missed from the spot as Croatia won the shootout 3-2 but Jorgensen was the last to do so, drawing threats and abusive language on his Instagram and Facebook profiles. However, fans responded with a strong show of support for the player.

