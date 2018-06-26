Denmark vs France FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Fast paced match but still goalless

Moscow: The Day 13 of FIFA World Cup 2018 sees confident France facing Denmark in their Group C match at Luzhniki Stadium on Tuesday. Already qualified for the knockouts, France is comfortably placed at the top of Group C. The team will attempt to finish off their first-round assignments with a win over Denmark when they face off in their final group stage clash.
Follow the live match updates:
3 minutes of stoppage time!
90 minute: France still dominate possession while Denmark just want to hold on for a draw
86 minute: Mbappe brings life to French attacks but Danish defence seems tight
83 minute: Fekir makes an attempt towards the bottom-left corner but Danish goalkeeper Schmeichel takes no time to punch the ball wide
81 minute: 10 minutes to go. It has been a slow match so far
78 minute: Substitution for France! Dembele replaced by Paris Saint-Germain teenager Mbappe
75 minute: Substitution for Denmark! Cornelius is replaced by Ajax's Dolberg
71 minute: Oppss! A head clash between Thomas Delaney and Steven Nzonzi while fighting for a high ball. Delaney holds his head and falls down. Luckily, it's turned out not so serious
68 minute: Denmark get a free kick, substitution for France. Nabil Fekir replaces Antoine Griezmann
63 minute: Denmark's Thomas Delaney wins a corner which is cleared by Mandanda
60 minute: Denmark makes first change. Sisto replaced by Fischer
57 minute: Good attempt by Sisto and Eriksen on the French penalty area but the ball goes wide of
53 minute: Eriksen gets a free kick. His shoots the ball straight at Mandana. Cornelius takes the ball forward but the French goalkeeper gives a tight defend
50 minute: Meanwhile, Peru scored another goal, Peru 2-0 Australia
Substitution for France! Hernandez is replaced by Manchester City's Mendy
48 minute: France launch an attack. Giroud falls in the Danish penalty box but the referee blows the whistle against the Frenchman for a foul
45 minute: As things stand in Group C, France will qualify for the knockout stages as Group leader and Denmark as the runner-up
Halftime France 0-0 Denmark, Peru 1-0 Australia
45+2 minute: Greizmann looks a solo run and loos threatening but is brought down by Mathias Jorgensen, who gets a Yellow card
2 minutes of stoppage time!
44 minute: France launch another attack Griezmann goes past the Danish defence and crosses to Giroud, whose shot is well over the goal post. Even if the ball had landed in the Danish net, the goal would have been disallowed as Griezmann was ruled off-side
41 minute: Dembele makes another incisive run from the right but his cross is cleared by the Danish defence
39 minute: With a rare scope of going forward, Denmark are still playing well. Their star players like Eriksen and Sisto are yet to show their magic
37 minute: Another miss by the French. Giroud gives a pass to Griezmann from over the Danish defence but the later misses it
33 minute: Ousmane Dembane takes a shot at the Danish goal post but the ball sails just wide of the post. It is a fast pace match but neither France nor Denmark have been able to hit a shot on target till now
30 minute: Denmark get a superb chance to take the lead but Christian Eriksen is denied by French goalkeeper Mandanda
28 minute: A quick pause in the game. Simon Kjaer suffers a head injury, gets treatment
27 minute: France get a corner but the ball is cleared easily by a Danish defence
25 minute: Denmark try to throw a long-range shot but it seems too high for Eriksen
22 minute: France, who hold the top spot in Group C, continue to enjoy a good possession. Denmark, on the other hand, are defending well
In the other Group C match, Peru take lead, Australia 0-1 Peru
17 minute: France continue their attempts but there seems no penetration to their attacks
13 minute: Olivier Giroud shot his palmed away for a corner by Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. The corner was headed out by French defender Presnel Kimpembe
9 minute: France dominate the possession but Denmark have looked dangerous on the counter
At 33 years and 89 days, Steve Mandanda is the oldest French player to make his debut in the World Cup
6 minute: Braithwaite once again slices through the French defence but the ball goes out for a corner. Simon Kjaer heads the ball out
4 minute: Denmark launch a counter and penetrate the French defence. Martin Braithwaite falls in the French penalty box and makes a feeble appeal for penalty which is turned down
2 minute: France make the first move but the damage defence stands count
Kickoff by France! The French are in white and blue while Denmark players wear white and red
Lineups
Denmark XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Mathias Jorgensen, Henrik Dalsgaard, Jens Larsen, Andreas Cornelius, Pione Sisto
France XI: Steve Mandanda, Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, N'Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi, Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Hernandez
A draw against Denmark will also keep France atop the group as they hope for a potentially more favourable meeting with likely second-place finishers in Group D - Argentina or Nigeria - as Croatia are likely to top Group D after winning their opening two matches.
Denmark, on the other hand, will advance with a draw but a defeat, paired with an Australia win against Peru, could send them packing.
Denmark full squad:
Goalkeepers: Frederik Ronnow (Brondby), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield/ENG), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester/ENG)
Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea/ENG), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford/ENG), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese/ITA), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich/ENG), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield/ENG), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla/ESP)
Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham/ENG), Lasse Schone (Ajax/NED), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux/FRA), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen/GER), Willian Kvist (FC Copenhagen)
Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta/ITA), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax/NED), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux/FRA), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord/NED), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo/ESP), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Yurary Poulsen (RB Leipzig/GER)
France full squad:
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)
Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)
Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla/ESP), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER)
Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)