FIFA World Cup

Denmark vs France FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Group C leader France will face Denmark at Luzhniki Stadium on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Twitter/@equipedefrance

Moscow, Russia: France, who have already qualified for the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) of FIFA World Cup 2018, face Denmark on Tuesday in their final group match. France are perched strongly on the top of Group C in FIFA World Cup 2018 and are aiming to end as group toppers.

Denmark, however, will not let go of the opportunity as a win against France will give them an opportunity to stay alive in the tournament. Denmark will advance with a draw but a defeat, paired with an Australia win against Peru, could send them packing. 

The match will start at 7.30 pm at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. 

Watch live streaming of Denmark vs France match on Sony Ten and Sony Six sports channel.

A draw against Denmark will also keep France atop the group as they hope for a potentially more favourable meeting with likely second-place finishers in Group D -- Argentina or Nigeria -- as Croatia are likely to top Group D after winning their opening two matches.

France won their maiden FIFA World Cup in 1998 while Denmark's best show, too, was in the same edition held in France where they reached the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) losing to Brazil 2-3. 

(with Agency inputs)

