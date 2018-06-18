हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

'Earthquake' reported in Mexico City as fans go bananas after Lozano's goal sinks Germany

After wasting a handful of first-half chances while living dangerously in their own half, Lozano's 35th-minute strike on the break proved just reward.

'Earthquake' reported in Mexico City as fans go bananas after Lozano's goal sinks Germany
IANS photo

MOSCOW: As Mexico landed victorious over Germany on day 4 of FIFA World Cup 2018, the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research on Sunday informed that the mass jumping after Hirving Lozano's goal resulted in a mild tremor in the capital.

The winning team's fans inside the Luzhniki Stadium were sent into a frenzy while the supporters back home went bananas as their side stunned defending champions Germany 1-0 in World Cup opener. At least two sensors inside the city detected an earthquake owing to the massive jumps during the goal.

After wasting a handful of first-half chances while living dangerously in their own half, Lozano's 35th-minute strike on the break proved just reward. Germany crashed to defeat in their first game at the World Cup as an enterprising Mexico refused to be intimidated and came away 1-0 winners in a thrill-packed Group F opener.

A shaky warm-up campaign had called into question the dominant form the Germans showed in qualifying, but experience and records were on their side, having won every opening game at major tournaments since Joachim Loew took over as coach in 2006.

Mexico had much of the 80,000 crowd in Luzhniki Stadium on its feet as the Germans left ever greater gaps at the back. Mexico can dream of going better than a consistent record of reaching the last 16 of the last six World Cups and perhaps of improving on the quarter-final they last reached in 1986.

(With inputs from Reuters)

