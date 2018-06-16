हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Egypt's Abdallah Elsaid becomes 1st player from Finnish league to compete at FIFA World Cup 2018

Finland has one of Europe's weakest leagues and no player from a Finnish team has ever played in the World Cup tournament.

Abdallah Said of Egypt (R) and Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay in action during FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Yekaterinburg, Russia: Egypt's attacking midfielder Abdallah Elsaid on Friday became the first player from the Finnish league to appear in a FIFA World Cup match, as his team took on Uruguay.

Elsaid, 32, joined Finland's Kuopion Palloseura on loan in March and with the Yellow-blacks Elsaid played seven matches.

Finland has one of Europe's weakest leagues and no player from a Finnish team has ever played in the World Cup tournament.

Elsaid is set to join Saudi Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli starting next season.

