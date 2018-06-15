हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

Egypt's goalkeeper Essam Al-Hadary thrilled as FIFA World Cup record looms

The goalie stressed that the Egyptian players will dedicate a win to the Egyptian people if they emerge victorious in a World Cup game.

Egypt&#039;s goalkeeper Essam Al-Hadary thrilled as FIFA World Cup record looms
Egypt goalkeeper Essam Elhadary attends a press conference at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Yekaterinburg, Russia: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam Al-Hadary on Thursday said he would be thrilled to be the oldest player to ever take part in the FIFA World Cup when the Pharaohs take on Uruguay.

At 45 years and 151 days, Al-Hadary would break the record for the oldest player to compete in the tournament, presently held by Colombia's Faryd Mondragon (43 years and three days), if he plays against Uruguay on Friday in the Egyptian national team's first Group A match.

"(If I play) I will be the happiest man in the world. I have played a lot of matches and have achieved many victories at the international level," Al-Hadary said at a press conference "Reaching the World Cup after 25 years of hard work is incredible. We tried it every four years and did not make it. I always worked hard ... and we hope to win."

The goalie stressed that the Egyptian players will dedicate a win to the Egyptian people if they emerge victorious in a World Cup game.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Essam Al-HadaryEgyptFaryd Mondragon

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close