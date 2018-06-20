हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England football captain Harry Kane's dream comes true with goals in FIFA World Cup 2018 opener

Harry Kane brace of goals had enabled England to edge past a gritty Tunisia in its opening match at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Saint Petersburg: England football captain Harry Kane has said scoring the winner at such a high level was a dream come true, according to an interview shared by the English Football Association on Wednesday.

Kane`s brace of goals had enabled England to edge past a gritty Tunisia in its opening match at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, reports Efe

The skipper caught up with the team`s in-house media service during a recovery ice bath at their training base just outside of St. Petersburg on Tuesday and gave his personal and professional critique of England`s 2-1 win over Tunisia in Kazan the night before. 

"To score a winner in the World Cup like that is just incredible and watching the celebrations back home and in the stadium, like I say, I`ve been part of that before when I was watching football, so to see it and to be part of it is amazing," the Tottenham striker said. 

The 24-year-old Londoner not only bagged his first World Cup goal for England, tapping in off a rebound in the 11th minute, but he clinched a perfectly-aimed last-minute header to raise the team above Tunisia`s penalty equalizer that came 10 minutes before half-time. 

"It`s what dreams are made of, such a good feeling, so proud of the team, we fought to the end, I thought we played really well, especially in the first half," Kane said, although acknowledging that the team squandered a number of opportunities in the opening minutes. 

Kane warned, however, that the Panama game would still be a challenge as the Central American nation was fighting to stay in the competition following its 0-3 loss to Belgium.

