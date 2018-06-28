हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

England vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2018 match live updates

England currently top Group G despite being level on points, goals scored and goal difference, with a better disciplinary record.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@England

Moscow: England take on Belgium in a battle for the top spot in Group G at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Thursday. Both the teams have secured their place in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2018.  

Follow the live match updates here: 

 

 

Lineups

England XI: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Stones, Cahill, Rose, Dier, Delph, Loftus-Cheek, Rashford, Vardy.

Belgium XI: Courtois, Dendoncker, Boyata, Vermaelen, Chadli, Dembélé, Fellaini, Tielemans, T. Hazard, Januzaj, Batshuayi. 

England currently top Group G despite being level on points, goals scored and goal difference, with a better disciplinary record. Both are likely to make changes to their starting lineup. There were doubts over Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku’s availability after he missed the training sessions on Monday and Tuesday. Coach Roberto Martinez will most likely rest Lukaku ahead of the round of 16 matches. 

England coach Gareth Southgate was sending mixed messages over whether or not the striker, who has scored five goals so far in Russia, will start.

Squad: 

England: 

Goalkeepers - Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders - Phil Jones, Gary Cahill, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Danny Rose, Ashley Young, John Stones, Harry Maguire. 

Midfielders - Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli. 

Forwards - Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck.

Belgium: 

Goalkeepers- Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet.

Defenders - Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen. 

Midfielders - Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel. 

Forwards - Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens. 

