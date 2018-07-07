हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

England vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Sweden and England will face each other at Samara Arena on Friday.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Samara, Russia: England have been an amazing performer in the FIFA World Cup and will be proving their worth against the Swedes in the quarter-finals on Saturday. England will look to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the third time in their history, while the Swedes aim to make it into the last four for the fifth time.

Swedish coach Janne Andersson will welcome veteran midfielder Sebastian Larsson back into the side after a suspension, while central defender Andreas Granqvist has opted to stay with the squad.

England vs Sweden will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals at Samara Arena, Samara, Russia at 7.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Sweden vs England match on Sony Ten sports channel.

England have an injury doubt hanging over striker Jamie Vardy, who picked up a groin injury against Colombia, but that shouldn't alter Gareth Southgate's starting XI.

The English have been effective from set-pieces, scoring seven of their nine goals at the tournament from corners, penalties or free kicks. They will need to be more clinical in the penalty area against a rival that showed against the Swiss that they are totally committed to defending.

(With Agency inputs)

