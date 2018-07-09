हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England's run in FIFA World Cup 2018 likely to result in more sex and baby boom

The report claims the country witnessed 2,000 more births nine months after England reached the quarterfinals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup hosted jointly by Japan and South Korea.

England's march into the FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinals has reportedly led to couples spending more time together in the bedroom which is likely to result in a baby boom in a few months time.

According to The Sun website, England will witness a surge in childbirths nine months later as couples celebrate the run of Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup with more sex. Experts say that birth could be "rising 10 per cent in nine months time"

The Sun quoted Manchester University psychology expert Prof Cary Cooper as saying, "This World Cup has united the nation after years of uncertainty over the recession, Brexit, Donald Trump and terror attacks."

The report claims the country witnessed 2,000 more births nine months after England reached the quarterfinals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup hosted jointly by Japan and South Korea. A similar trend was visible in when England have crowned the Football World Champion at home in 1966 after beating West Germany 4-2.

In fact, such baby booms are not uncommon after a good show by a country in a sporting event. 

Iceland witnessed a similar situation in March 2017, nine months after its football team beat England in the Euro Cup 2016 Round of 16 by a margin of 2-1. According to Foreign Policy magazine, the Reyjavik’s Landspitali University Hospital anesthesiologist Asgeir Petur Thorvaldsson said the hospital “set a record for the number of epidurals” in the maternity ward during March 2017. Epidurals are given to women in labour to relieve them of pain.

Germany had seen a surge in births a few months after it hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2006 and came in third. New Zealand reported a baby boom nine months after the country was crowned the world champion in rugby in October 2011.

The nzherald.co.nz had reported in on June 10, 2012, that hospitals in the country had recorded much more than the average births. Libby Jackson, a new mother, said the celebrations following the Rugby World Cup triumph were probably the reason for the increased numbers. "A lot of my friends are due soon and we counted back and said, oh yes, the Rugby World Cup," she said.

