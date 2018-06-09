हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona to start 2018-19 preseason on July 11

FC Barcelona will start their 2018-19 preseason on July 11 with those footballers who are not participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Catalan club announced on Saturday.

FC Barcelona to start 2018-19 preseason on July 11
Twitter@fcbarcelona_id

Barcelona: FC Barcelona will start their 2018-19 preseason on July 11 with those footballers who are not participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Catalan club announced on Saturday.

Barcelona players on international duty are to progressively join their teammates after competing with their respective national teams in Russia, where the World Cup is to be held between June 14 and July 15, reports Efe.

The La Liga champions` coach, Ernesto Valverde, decided to move the preseason up by five days, before heading to the United States on July 24, where Barcelona are to play three exhibition games in the International Champions Cup.

On July 11, the available players are to undergo medical and physical tests, then perform a double training session on July 12.

Barcelona are to play the friendly matches against Tottenham Hotspur on July 28 in Los Angeles, AS Roma on July 31 in Dallas and against AC Milan on August 4 in Santa Clara, California.

Tags:
FC BarcelonaFIFAWorld CupRussiaCatalan clubLa Liga champions

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close