FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA 2018: Croatia's Mandzukic concedes World Cup final's first-ever own goal against France

Reuters photo

The FIFA World Cup 2018 title battle between France and Croatia, played at Luzhnik stadium in Moscow, witnessed the first-ever own goal by any team in a final. The self-goal was hit by Croatia striker Mandzukic in the 18th minute of the match.

Today's match saw two-times World Cup champions France locking horns with debutants Croatia and beating them 4-2. Defeating Croatia, France lifted the trophy for the second time in 20 years.

The French, playing their third World Cup final, were made to sweat initially and were lucky to go ahead when Mandzukic headed an Antoine Griezmann free kick into his own net - the first own goal in a World Cup final.

Ivan Perisic levelled with a powerful shot 10 minutes later but the Croatia midfielder was then penalised for handball following a VAR review and Griezmann stepped up coolly to convert the 38th-minute penalty and put France 2-1 up.

Croatia fought hard for an hour but gradually ran out of steam after playing extra time in their three previous matches, and goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe gave France a three-goal cushion.

Mandzukic pounced on a mistake by France keeper Hugo Lloris to cut the deficit in the 69th minute, making it the highest-scoring final over 90 minutes in 60 years, but Croatia could not find the net again in their first World Cup final.

(With inputs from Reuters)

