FIFA World Cup 2018 live: Argentina vs Croatia, goalless at half time

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign failed to get the perfect start when the two-time world champions were held 1-1 by debutant Iceland. Now, they face Croatia, their strongest rival in Group B and a team which has the potential to upset the best.
Follow the live match updates:
Argentina 0-0 Croatia
Half-time!!
45+2 minute: Croatia's Rebic fails to hit the target after a brilliant through-ball by Modric. Croatia need to improve on their finishing if they fancy themselves to win this match.
2 minutes of Stoppage time!
41 minute: Croatia certainly look happy to have kept Argentina's Messi quiet in the first 40 minutes of the match.
39 minute: Yellow card! Croatia's Rebic gets booked for challenge.
35 minute: Argentina's Mercado goes down after a bad hit. That could be dangerous.
33 minute: MISS! It is Croatia's turn to make a mess up front as Mandzukic heads the ball away from the goal.
30 minute: MISS! Perez shoots the ball wide from the target. Argentina miss a golden opportunity, Perez had an open goal in front of him.
29 minute: Messi has not had a shot on the Croatian goal so far. Argentina need to deliver more passes to Messi upfront.
Possession
Argentina- 54 percent
Croatia- 46 percent
26 minute: That was close! The Argentinian striker chipped the ball in the middle but Aguero failed to make contact.
21 minute: Argentina's Acuna creates space on the left flank but his shot hits the crossbar. Decent effort!
20 minute: Argentina's defenders need to be careful with their tackles in the penalty box.
18 minute: Free-kick to Croatia after a bad foul. Argentina are unhappy with the Referee's decision.
16 minute: Free-kick to Croatia. Both teams are trying to settle and find space in the final third.
12 minute: Corner for Argentina after Aguero's fiery shot was deflected by a defender.
11 minute: That was close! Messi fails to find a touch as the Croatia goalkeeper makes a comfortable save.
8 minute: Croatia are up and attacking in the early minutes of the match. Perisic and Rakitic are threatening Argentina up front.
6 minute: Argentina's Otamendi goes down as Mandzukic steps on him.
4 minutes: Croatia's Perisic sprints across into the Argentina box, misses the target by a whisker. What an effort! Corner for Croatia.
Kick-off
Lineups:
Argentina XI: Caballero, Mercado, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Salvio, Perez, Mascherano, Acuña; Messi, Aguero, Meza
Croatia XI: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic
Croatia are currently at the top of Group B and would be keen to maintain their momentum after blanking Nigeria 2-0 in their first match. Luka Modric's penalty had assured Croatia three points after Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo had scored an own goal.
But the penalty spot was not lucky for Argentina as their explosive captain-striker Lionel Messi failed to score against Iceland.
Croatia have advanced into the knockout stages just once in the 1998 World Cup in France while Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in 1978 and 1986. They ended as the runners-up in the last edition of the tournament in Brazil.
Full squad:
Argentina: Goalkeepers - Nahuel Guzman, Franco Armani, Wilfredo Caballero. Defenders - Marco Acuna, Cristian Ansaldi, Federico Fazio, Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Tagliafico. Midfielders - Ever Banega, Lucas Biglia, Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso, Maxi Meza, Enzo Perez, Cristian Pavon. Forwards - Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala
Croatia: Goalkeepers - Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic, Danijiel Subasic. Defenders - Duje Caleta-Car, Vedran Corluka, Tin Jedvaj, Dejan Lovren, Josip Pivaric, Ivan Strinic, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko. Midfielders - Milan Badelj, Filip Bradaric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic. Forwards - Nikola Kalinic, Andrej Kramaric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Marko Pjaca, Ante Rebic