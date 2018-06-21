हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Croatia live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The third match for Thursday will see Argentina competing against Croatia (Group D).

FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Croatia live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic courtesy: IANS

Nizhny, Russia: In their second match for FIFA World Cup 2018, both the teams will try to secure the top position in Group D. Captain Lionel Messi will again be the centre of attraction when Argentina look to recover after a draw against Iceland. The team is looking forward to record a victory against a confident Croatia.

Croatia is currently leading Group D with 3 points and Argentina is on the second spot with 1 point.

The match will start at 11.30 pm at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny, Russia. Watch live streaming of Argentina vs Croatia match on SonyTen sports channel.

Messi was furious with himself for missing a penalty in the South Americans' opener against Iceland, which ended 1-1 in an inauspicious start for what may be his last chance to emulate Diego Maradona`s feat of winning a World Cup for Argentina.

Argentina is expected to make several changes for the game, including drafting in young forward Cristian Pavon for Angel Di Maria for more creativity up front.

Croatia is expected to field an unchanged team, which also includes Messi's Barcelona teammate Ivan Rakitic and Real Madrid star Modric.

Head coach Zlatko Dalic might again field the backline of Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida and Ivan Strinic to stand in front of goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

The teams have met only once before in the World Cup, in 1998, when Argentina won 1-0 and was the only team that year to prevent Golden Boot winner Davor Suker from scoring.

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018Lionel MessiArgentinaCroatia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close