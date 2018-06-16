हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Champions in 1978 and 1986, Argentina are part of football's elite and have in their ranks Lionel Messi, the five-times world player of the year.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
MOSCOW: The Day 3 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 will witness four matches - France vs Australia (Group C), Argentina vs Iceland (Group D), Peru vs Denmark (Group C) and Croatia vs Nigeria (Group D).

Argentina gears up to beat Iceland in their opening World Cup Group D match but the toughest opponent for the runners-up four years ago may be themselves rather than the tiny tournament debutants.

The match, which will commence from 6:30 pm on Saturday, is venued at Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

