FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina's Wilfredo Caballero admits going through tough times after his error

Argentinian goalkeeper miskick allowed Croatia it's the first goal.

Goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero of Argentina reacts after Croatia scored the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBIC

Buenos Aires: Argentinian national soccer team goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero admitted on Friday he was going through very tough times following his costly mistake in the game against Croatia during the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

However, Caballero, however, said he now wanted to focus on his work and not become a victim.

When asked about his state of mind by Argentina's Channel 13 over text messages, the keeper said that it was a difficult moment and he needed to see it through.

The reporter communicating with him asked if he would like to say something, to which Caballero responded by saying he would like to say many things, but it was now time to work and not to talk, give statements or become a victim.

Finally, when asked about the emotions in the Argentinian camp, the Chelsea FC player responded by saying anything they said would not be believed and "I thank you, but it is better to work and apologize by winning, not by talking."

On Jun. 21, Caballero, 36, made a fateful error during their World Cup Group D match that allowed Croatia to score the first goal.

Croatia went on to win the group stage match 3-0.

Eyebrows were also raised regarding Caballero's performance in the first match against Iceland, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

