FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli says this won't be Lionel Messi's last World Cup

"I do not think this will be his last World Cup," Sampaoli said of his captain after announcing the starting 11 for Saturday's World Cup opener against Iceland. 

Argentina's head coach Jorge Sampaoli talks during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Moscow: The 2018 World Cup in Russia will not be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the global tournament, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said here on Friday.

Messi, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is 30.

The FC Barcelona superstar is "very thrilled with the possibility of starting a new tournament that puts him in a suitable place," Sampaoli said, stressing that it will be Messi who decides when to call an end to his international career.

The roster offered no surprises, with Willy Caballero in goal, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, and Nicolas Tagliafico on the back line, Javier Mascherano and Lucas Biglia in midfield, Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Maximiliano Meza ahead of them, and Sergio Agüero as a lone striker.

Iceland, making its first-ever appearance in the World Cup, could pose a threat on the counter-attack, Sampaoli said.

