FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia trains ahead of do-or-die clash with Peru

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk predicted that Tuesday's match would be a tough one, his squad showed no signs of tension during the training held in the Russian city of Sochi.

Australia's player Joshua Risdon (C) attends a training session at Park Arena in Adler Sochi, Russia, on June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Sochi, Russia: The Australian national team trained on Monday to prepare for their do-or-die clash with Peru in their last Group C game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk gave no clues about the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, where the Socceroos will need to pull off a win to keep any hope alive of advancing to the knockout round.

Although the coach predicted that Tuesday's match would be a tough one, his squad showed no signs of tension during the training held in the Russian city of Sochi in sunny 30-degree weather.

During 20 minutes of practice open to the media, van Marwijk kept hidden the condition of injured forward Andrew Nabbout, whose presence in the starting lineup is in doubt after he dislocated his right shoulder during the 1-1 draw against Denmark on June 21.

Although Nabbout said he would recover on time, van Marwijk will have two options to replace him: Jamie Maclaren or Tomi Juric.

Australia is third in Group C with one point, while France leads with six points, Denmark has four and Peru zero. 

