हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia vs Peru preview

Placed third in Group C, the Socceroos must beat Peru if they're to have any hope of reaching the second round, while also hoping France do them a favour and topple Denmark in the other Group C match.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia vs Peru preview
IANS photo

Sochi: Faced with a must-win situation, Australia will be wary of a wounded Peru when they lock horns in their final group stage match of the FIFA World Cup here on Tuesday.

Despite all the plaudits for their admirable displays against Denmark and France, the Australians, with just a single point in their kitty, are expected to come hard at their South American opponents, who are already eliminated from the ongoing football extravaganza.

Placed third in Group C, the Socceroos must beat Peru if they`re to have any hope of reaching the second round, while also hoping France do them a favour and topple Denmark in the other Group C match.

If those two results are achieved, it will then mean goal difference, goals scored and even the number of yellow and red cards accrued by Australia and Denmark could come into play. 

While relying on other results to aid their cause, Australia skipper Mile Jedinak has urged his players to be far more astute against Peru than they were in their first two matches of the tournament. 

"We`ll probably have to be more focused than what we`ve done in the last two games and give it a really big effort to make sure we`re going to get the job done against them," Jedinak said.

"I have no doubt that they`re going to give it a go. Peru hasn`t been here for a very long time on this stage, to think that they`re just going to turn up and not care about the camp or be disillusioned, it`s wrong to think that. 

"We`re expecting a very, very tough game and one that I know they`re going to want to win," he added

Australia full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (Brighton/ENG), Danny Vukovic (Genk/BEL), Brad Jones (Feyenoord/NED)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor/TUR), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos/JPN), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Bluewings/KOR), James Meredith (Millwall/ENG), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshoppers Zurich/SUI)

Midfielders: Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa/ENG), Jackson Irvine (Hull/ENG), Robbie Kruse (Bochum/GER), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers/ENG), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli/KSA), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield/ENG), Tom Rogic (Celtic/SCO)

Forwards: Tim Cahill (Millwall/ENG), Tomi Juric (FC Lucerne/SUI), Matthew Leckie (Hertha Berlin/GER), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds/JPN), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian/SCO)

Peru full squad:

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz/MEX), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Carlos Caceda (Municipal)

Defenders: Luis Advincula (Lobos/MEX), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Christian Ramos (Veracruz/MEX), Alberto Rodríguez (Junior/COL), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla/MEX), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo/BRA)

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (Lobos/MEX), Wilmer Cartagena (Veracruz/MEX), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo/BRA), Edison Flores (Aalborg/DEN), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers/USA), Renato Tapia (Feyernoord/NED), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City/USA)

Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Watford/ENG), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia/MEX), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv/RUS), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo/BRA)

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Mile JedinakAustraliaPeru

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close